A Different View

There is a profound verse or should I say there are two verses; Proverbs 3:5-6, KJV “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.” Notice the word ‘paths’ is plural, meaning more than one and the word ‘understanding’ means discernment or insight. I don’t understand why some things are as they are! So I am to trust in the Lord with all my heart!
Ecclesiastes 3:1 says “To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven” and verse 15 literally means that history repeats itself. You mean to tell me that man never learns? If so, and it is so, then mankind’s frustration with evil, the inability to understand “why on earth some one would do the terrible things they do”. I don’t understand. Thankfully some do come to the realization of “this is wrong” or “once burned, twice shy”, some people do learn. But for those who don’t, we have some an account given in Psalm 94:20-23 that tells us of the fate of those who practice evil and verse 22 the assurance of God as our tower of strength, our safe place, our true shelter. This is how it is said in Passion Translation.
“It’s obvious to all; You (God) will have nothing to do with corrupt rulers who pass laws that empower evil and defeat what is right. For they gang up against the lovers of righteousness and condemn the innocent to death. But I know that all their evil plans will boomerang back unto them. Every plot they hatch will simply seal their own doom. For You, my God, You will destroy them, giving them what they deserve. V.22 For You are my true tower of strength, my safe place, my hideout and my true shelter.”
Whoa, does that sound familiar? Reminds me of another verse that says, “we reap what we sow”.
