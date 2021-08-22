A Different View

Psalm 111:10 in the New King James Version reads as follows: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; a good understanding have all those who do His commandments. His praise endures forever.” The fear, meaning awe, respect, reverence, it bothers me how little fear some people have. There are some verses in the book of Jeremiah that I wish everybody knew and believed. Jeremiah 29:11-14 goes as follows.
“For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon Me and go to pray to Me and I will listen to you. And you will search for Me with all your heart. I will be found by you says the Lord, and I will bring you back from your captivity…” just think, His thoughts towards us, if we but call and pray, He will listen, seek Him with all our hearts. I will be found by you the Lord says.” Do we believe it is so? He says His thoughts toward us are thoughts of peace, not of evil, He wants to give us a future and a hope! A friend sent me the following, it appears to have been cut from a cardboard something or other, but it goes as follows.
Just think, you’re here not by chance but by God’s choosing. His hand formed you and made you the person you are. He compares you to no one else- you are one of a kind. You lack nothing that His grace cannot give you. He has allowed you to be here at this time in history to fulfill His special purpose for this generation. All praise and honor and glory to our Father God and His beloved Son Jesus Christ!
