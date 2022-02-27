A Different View

Some very wise person said “if we don’t learn from the mistakes of our past, we are deemed to repeat them.” But some people never learn, it seems. It was so in the prophet Jeremiah’s days and sure seems so today considering the times we live in. In II Peter 1:20-21 we read, “knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost. In other words, not self originated by the speaker or impulse of the prophets own mind but as they were moved by theHoly Ghost.” KJV.
The prophet Jeremiah had a difficult time. He was once the confident and friend of King Josiah. Josiah was a God fearing man but was killed in 609BC and after his death Jeremiah suffered prosecution but was divinely protected to continue as God’s messenger to warn the wicked and offer comfort to those who trust in God. In V.5 the word of the Lord came to him, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou came forth out the womb I sacrificed thee and ordained thee a prophet to all nations.” KJV.
Remember Jeremiah’s prosecution was un ending being human, he had times of despair. So when he prophesied to the people he was without fear. But his heart was broken at their rebellion and stubbornness. So as he began by saying to them ‘for my people committed two evils; they have forsaken Me the fountain of the living waters and they have hewn for themselves cisterns, broken cisterns which cannot hold water’. 2:17 “Have you not brought this upon yourself by forsaking the Lord your God when He led you in the way?” V.19 “Your own wickedness shall chasten and correct you and your own backsliding and desertion of faith shall reprove you…you have forsaken the Lord your god; you are indifferent to Me and the fear of Me is not in you says the Lord of hosts.” This message was to be given to the people. The prophet warned the people not to trust in frail men whose mind and heart turn aside from the Lord. But in V.7 “Most blessed is the man who believes in, trust in and relies on the Lord and whose hope and confidence the Lord is.” And Ch.32:27 God asked the prophet ‘behold I am the Lord the God of all flesh, is there anything too hard for Me?’ Then in Ch.33:2-3 we read Jeremiah was shut in prison and the word of the Lord came to him saying, ‘thus says the Lord who made the earth, the Lord who formed it, established it-the Lord is His name; call to Me and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things, fenced in and hidden which you do not know, do not distinguish, recognize, have knowledge of or understand.’
To the persecuted, depressed, discouraged, God is faithful. Psalm 9:14-16 says so. “Because he has set his love on Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high because he knows My name. He will shall on Me and I will answer him in trouble, I will deliver him; I will be with him, I will deliver and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him My salvation.” Over and over we read ‘call upon Him and He will answer.’ Ps 50:15
