Some time ago I clipped the following from a magazine. It goes as follows, “The casual use of bad language is a sign of the coarsening of our culture. The way we talk to each other is indicative of how we treat each other and how much we respect each other. (Hmm, reminds me of a passage of Scripture in The Message Bible, Mark 7:18-2, that says, to summarize, “It’s what comes out of [the heart] that pollutes”. And Proverbs 4:23 give us a warning, “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.” KJV)
Now, to complete the article; “using better language is a small step toward creating kinder and gentler conversations--and overtime, it could be a giant leap toward infusing our culture with some much-- needed respect.”
I am SO tired of all the negative, critical, nitpicking, crude language, AND the casual use of the four letter “c__p” word, among other words used.
What about Colossians 3:17? It says, “And whatsoever I do, whether in Word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus or as Ephesians 4:29 says in The Message Bible, “Watch the way you talk. Let nothing foul or dirty come out of your mouth. Say only what helps, each word a gift.” In other words only speak words that benefit. Use only kind, beneficial words.
