I think you will agree with me that theres much trouble and unrest in the world wide; dealing with it can be difficult IF you don’t know the following. And I needed to be reminded too. Psalm 50:15 tells us “and call on Me in the day of trouble; I (God) will deliver you and you shall honor and glorify Me.” Amplified Bible. In the Passion Translation it says this: “Honor Me by trusting in Me in your day of trouble. Cry aloud to Me and I will be there to rescue you.”
So when life gets tough, we must remember these following verses. I Peter 5:7 “Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.” KJV. The Amp. Bible says it this way. “Casting the whole of your care (all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns, once and for all) on Him, for He cares for you affectionately AND cares about you watchfully.” Praise the Lord! Affectionately AND watchfully, isn’t that comforting to know? Then there is a verse in Psalm 55:22 AMP Bible, “Cast your burden on the Lord (releasing the weight of it) and He will sustain you; He will never allow the constantly righteous to be moved (made to slip, fall or fail). Anxieties, worries, concerns, burdens? Romans 8:31-32 Passion Trans. “So what does all this mean? If God has determined to stand with us, tell me who then could ever stand against us? For God has proved His love by giving us His greatest treasure, the gift of His Son. And since God freely offered Him up as the sacrifice for us all, He certainly won’t withhold from us anything He has to give.”
