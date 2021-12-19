A Different View

Did you ever feel it may be a bit daring or perhaps bold, when in prayer, to ask God “why”? Why do You let such evil, as such is in our world today? Habakkuk the prophet in the Old Testament did. He believes God has removed Himself from the time he lived in. Men are in control and evil men at that, acting without restraint, iniquity, trouble, violence, strife, powerless law, little justice, perverse judgement. Here are some of his thoughts. Habakkuk 1:2 “O Lord, how long shall I cry for help and You will not hear? Or cry out to You of violence and You will not save? V.3 Why do You show me iniquity and wrong, and Yourself look upon or cause me to see perverseness and trouble? For destruction and violence are before me; and there is strife and contention arises. V.4 therefore the law is slackened and justice and a righteous sentence never go forth, for the hostility of the wicked surrounds the uncompromisingly righteous; therefore justice goes forth perverted.”
Whoa, does that ever sound like today! But after Habakkuk’s questioning God answers him. V.5 “Look around you, Habakkuk, replied the Lord among the nations and see! And be astonished! Astonished! For I am putting into effect a work in your days such that you would bot believe it if it were told you.” The reference then goes to Acts 13:38-41. “So let it be clearly known and understood by you, brethren, that through this Man (Jesus) forgiveness and removal of sins is now proclaimed to you; and that through Him everyone who believes, who acknowledges Jesus as his Savior and devotes himself to Him is absolved, cleared and freed from every charge from which he could not be justified and freed by the law of Moses and given right standing with God. V.40 Take care, therefore lest there come upon you what is spoken in the prophets;
V.41 Look, you scoffers and scorners and marvel and perish and vanish away; for I am doing a deed in your days, a deed which you will never have confidence in or believe, even if someone clearly describing it in detail declares it to you. Hab.1:5 Ch.2, the Lord answered Habakkuk telling him to write the vision so that everyone can easily and quickly read it, for the vision is yet for an appointed time, though it tarry it will surely come, it will not be behind hand on it’s appointed day. V.4 Look at the pond; his soul is not straight or right within him but the rigid just and uncompromisingly righteous man shall live by his faith and in his faithfulness. Rom. 1:1 & Galatians 3:11. Habakkuk ended his discussion with the Lord with an affirmation;
V.17 Though the fig tree does not blossom and there is no fruit on the vines, though the product of the olive fails and the fields yield no food, though the flock is cut off from the fold and there are no cattle in the stalls, V.18 Yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will exult in the victorious God of my salvation! (Rom. 8:37) V.19 The Lord God is my strength, my personal bravery, and my invincible army; He makes my feet like hinds’ feet and will make me to walk not to stand still in terror but to walk and make spiritual progress upon my high places of trouble, suffering or responsibility. Meditate on that.
