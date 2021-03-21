A Different View

By Betty Crabtree
In the book of Psalm, Chapter 14, Verse 1, we read “The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.” They who? The fools! How would one describe a fool? It is someone who makes an intellectual decision to CHOOSE moral perversion as a lifestyle. Psalm 10:4 says, “The wicked in his proud continence does not seek God; God is in none of his thoughts.” Or all his thoughts are “there is no God.”
Jesus said in Matthew 12:34 that, “For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.” Makes you wonder what is in the hearts of some. II Timothy 3:1 says “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come; perilous describes a society that is barren of virtue but abundant with vices. I have never lived in such a time as we are now in. Hate, criticism over the most insignificant things someone says or does but the following verses say it better than I can.
Verse 2 “For men will be lovers of themselves, money, boaters, proud, blasphemes, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderous, without self control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying it’s power. And from such people, turn away!” Verse 9, “But they will progress no further for their folly will be manifest to all…” Whoa! Sounds like today. Guess this is a good closing verse. Luke 6:45, “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good; and an evil man out of the evil of his heart, brings forth evil. For out of the abundance of the heart, his mouth speaks.” Search me o God and know my heart, try me and see if there be any wicked ways in me…..
