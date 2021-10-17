A Different View

Jesus taught in parables many time. A parable is something said having another meaning such as what He said to the disciples when His friend Lazarus had died. The disciples reminds Jesus that just a short time ago the people of Judea were going to stone him, but Jesus said, “come, it’s time to go to Bethany”. That was where Mary, Martha and Lazarus was buried. Jesus replied, “Are there not twelve hours of daylight in every day? You can go through a day without fear of stumbling when you walk in the One who gives light to the world. But you will stumble when the light is not in you, for you’ll be walking in the dark.” (Interesting!)
Notice, Jesus talked about “the One who gives light.” (This is in John chapter 11:9-10 The Passion Translation) Then in chapter 12:44-50 Jesus gave His last public teaching. “Jesus shout out passionately, to believe in Me is to also believe in God who sent Me. For when you look at Me, you are seeing the One who sent Me. I have come as a light to shine in this dark world so that all who trust in Me will no longer wander in darkness. If you hear My words and refuse to follow them, I do not judge you. For I have not come to judge you but to save you. If you reject Me and refuse to follow My words, you already have a judge.
The message of truth I have given you will rise up to judge you at the day of Judgement. For I am not speaking as someone who is self appointed, but I speak by the authority of the Father Himself who sent Me, and who instructed Me what to say. And I know that the Father’s commands result in eternal life….
