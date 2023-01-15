Well where do I begin? For I have two thought I want to share. Let’s see if I can tie them together. In Psalm 136 there are 26 verses and in each verse there is what appears to be a repetitious statement. I find it VERY interesting. The statement says in the NKJV verse 1, “Oh give thanks to the Lord for He is good! For His mercy ENDURES forever.” All 26 verses say the same thing. The word endure means; because forever is His mercy. Mercy is also translated; loving, kindness, unfailing love or steadfast covenant of love and is similar to the NT word grace.
Now you may think, what is the connection to I John 1:9 which says, “But if we confess our sins to Him, He can be depended on to forgive us and cleanse us from every wrong.” Can’t we say then, “Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His loving kindness continues, forever.” The Living Bible Paraphrased. Or as it says in the KJV, “His mercy endureth forever.” Lets now go to Romans 10:8-13. “For salvation that comes from trusting Christ- which is what we preach- is already within easy reach of us; in fact it is near as our own hearts and mouths.
For if you tell others with your own mouth that Jesus Christ is your Lord, and believe in your own heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is by believing in his heart that a man is right with God; and with his mouth he tells others of his faith, confirming his salvation. For the scripture tells us that no one who believes in Christ will be disappointed. V.13 Anyone who calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved”. Joel 2:33 OT says so! So now to II Corinthians 5:17, “When someone becomes a Christian, he becomes a brand new person inside. He is not the same anymore. A new life has begun!” How? Romans 5:8, “But God showed His great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners. And since by His blood He did all this for us sinners, how much more will He do for our us now that He has declared us not guilty?”———His loving kindness endures forever! Amen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.