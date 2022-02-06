A Different View

Theres something we should remember and as to how much we believe it, it left up to the individual. Matthew 28:18 tells us, “All authority has been given to Me (Jesus) in heaven and on earth.” And Luke 3:22 tells us (Jesus Christ) “who has gone into heaven and is at the right hand of God, angels and authorities and power having been made subject to Him.” NKJV
Since all power and authority have been given to Jesus do you believe Psalm 55:22? It says, “cast your burdens on the Lord and He shall sustain you; He shall never permit the righteous to be moved or shaken.” And Philipians 4:6 tells us “be anxious for nothing but by everything in prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your prayer requests be known to God.” And what about I Peter 5:6-7 “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” How many times have you taken your worries, anxieties and burdens to the Lord and picked them back up? The devil’s ultimate agenda is to not hurt, maim or discourage us but to destroy us. He does that when he gets us to bow to circumstances, fear and worries.
But the remedy to defeat him is to believe what the Word says. Easy? For some of us it takes resisting, resisting, resisting. James 4:7 says to “resist the devil and he will flee.” To close, I think this is the ‘how to’. Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.”
