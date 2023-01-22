A Different View

Reprint:
I wonder sometimes if we, all of us, forget what The Gospel is. The Gospel is good news! Jesus Christ came to seek and save the lost. Who are the lost? Those who choose to live without the gift of Salvation, freely given, by God through His Son, Jesus Christ. Matthew 18:11 and Luke 19:10 tell us, “For the Son of Man (Jesus) came to seek and t o save that which was lost. Lost in sin, lost from the grace of God, never truly feeling or being at peace.
Nothing, no thing will ever satisfy but God. Ecclesiastes 3:11 tells us so, (even if you don’t believe it). It says, “He has planted eternity in men’s hearts and minds [a divinely implanted sense of purpose working through the ages which nothing under the sun but God alone can satisfy].” Pretty plain, I think.
Ephesians 2:8-10, “For it is by free greace that you are saved (delivered from judgement and made partakers of Christ’s salvation) through your faith. And this salvation is not of yourselves, of your own doing, it came not through your own striving, but it is the gift of God.
Not because of works, lest any man should boast. For we are God’s own handiwork recreated in Christ Jesus [born anew] that we may do those good works, which God predestined (planned beforehand) for us [taking paths which He prearranged and made ready for us to live]. Chapter 2:4-5 tells us, “But God--- ro rich is He in His mercy!
Because of and in order to satisfy the great and wonderful and intense love with which He loved us, Even when we were dead (slain) by our own shortcomings and trespasses, He made us alive together in fellowship and in union with Christ: [He have us the very life of Christ Himself, the same new life with which He quickened Him, for it is by race (His favor and mercy which you did not deserve) that you are saved (delivered from judgment and made partakers of Christ’s salvation).
