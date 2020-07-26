Reprint from 11/6/14
In the book of Mark Ch. 4:13-20 there is the explanation of the Parable of the Sower. The 20th verse in the Message Bible sums it up this way, “but the seed planted in the good earth represents those who hear the Word, embrace it and produce a harvest beyond their wildest dreams.” The word embrace caused me to think of what I and perhaps you have said that says, “you can’t tell some people anything.” Meaning they’re either close minded, stubbornly willful or unwilling hear know anyone like that? I do! Have you found that when you try to reason with someone who wants to justify themselves they will talk and talk and talk (until your head feels like its spinning).
Lest I go off on some tangent, let me share this scripture from Eccleseates 10:14 from the Message Bible, “fools talk way too much, chattering stuff they know nothing about.” Pretty plain huh? Verse 12 says, “the words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious but the lips of a fool shall swallow him up.” (NKJ)
As I read on, in some ways it is humorous. Such as Verse 15, “a decent day’s work so fatigues fools that they can’t find their way back to town.” (Message Bible) interesting reading!
