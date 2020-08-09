By Betty Crabtree
I sometimes wonder who reads these articles I write and their reaction to them. I wonder if anyone has learned something they didn’t know before. Since no one has written any letters to the editor, I have heard neither criticism or approval but I will continue to write regardless. So here goes. Proverbs 10:23 Passion Translation says, “The fool finds his fun in doing wrong” Prov. 2:14, “They take pleasure when evil prospers and thoroughly enjoy a lifestyle of sin.” Prov. 14:19, “Fools mock the need for repentance ..” Prov. 15:2, “But the words of a fool make their ignorance look laughable.” Ever hear the old saying, “they cut off their own noses to spite their own face?”
I’m tired, sick and tired to see and hear what fools are doing. Yes, I said fools! Rioting and looting, destroying innocent people’s lives and according to Proverbs, enjoying it! Fools!
AND, if the blood of righteous Abel cried out from the ground, what about the hundreds of thousands of innocent aborted babies? Luke 11:50 “This generation will be held accountable for every drop of blood shed by every murdered prophet from the beginning of time until now (what applied to those who Jesus was talking to applies to all who shed innocent blood.) And by the way, Prov. 14:15 says, “A gullible person will believe anything but a sensible person will confirm the facts.”
Now, to the Coronavirus. We have been lied to and its being revealed now there is a cure. Do you believe it? I do! Were being jerked around like a dog on a leash. So let me really rock (maybe) some of your boats.
Ephesians 6:12 Passion Trans. “Your hand to hand combat is not with human beings, but with the highest principalities and authorities operating in rebellion under the heavenly realms. For they are a powerful class of demon-gods and evil spirits that hold this dark world in bondage.” In other words people who are willingly allowing demons to possess them and so they wreak destruction everywhere! In Portland they are burning Bibles, everywhere destroying history.
What can we do about it? It almost seems hopeless but Eph. 6:13-18 tells us to put on the whole armor of God; Truth, holiness, peace, faith, the power of salvation’s full deliverance like a helmet to protect your thoughts from lies and take the mighty Spirit sword of the spoken Word of God. Recognize the source, pray without ceasing imploring God to pour out more grace, mercy and peace because of His great love given to us through the shed blood of His Son Jesus.
