A Different View

The Septuagint is the Greek version of the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament including the Apocrypha, it was adopted by early christian churches. So in reading Psalm 101, the last verse, this part is taken directly from the Septuagint, “I will do all this because of my great love for You.” What is ALL this the writer says he will do? This translation is taken from the Passion Translation. It goes as follow: Lord, I will sing about Your faithful love for me. My song of praise will have Your justice as it’s theme. I’m trying my best to walk in the way of integrity, especially in my own home. But I need Your help! I’m wondering Lord, when will You appear? I refuse to gaze on that which is vulgar. I despise what is evil and anything that moves my heart away from You.
I will not let evil hold me in it’s grip. Every reverse and crooked way I have put away from my heart, for I will have nothing to do with the deeds of darkness. I will silent those who secretly want to slander my friends and I will not tolerate the proud and arrogant. My inner most circle will only be those whom I know are pure and godly. They will be the only ones I allow to minister to me. There is no room, in my home for hypocrites, for I cannot stand chronic liars who flatter and decide. At each and every sunrise I will awake to do what is right and put to silence those who love wickedness, freeing God’s people from their evil grip. I will do all of this because of my great love for You!
In reading this to a friend, she said “the world would be a better place if people would live by this! Amen to that!
