Well if you read last week’s article I gave a definition of a word I don’t ever remember using before called Conundrum, meaning a problem or puzzle. I don’t know about you but I think we have a BIG problem or puzzle! He says, she says, they say and who is telling the truth? One thing IS for certain though, the things done in darkness (or hidden) will be brought to light. I Corinthians 4:2 says, moreover, it is required of stewards (admins, director or trustee) that a man should be found faithful proving himself worthy of trust. Of course this is referring to Apostles of the Lord, but it applies to any and all who are given positions of authority or leadership. Period.
Whoo, I can imagine the multitude of thoughts going through some minds. But let me quote the 5th verse, part b…for He (God) will both bring to light the secret things that are now hidden in darkness and disclose and expose the secret aims, motives or purposes of hearts. Then, every man will receive his due commendation from God. In Proverbs 5:21 we read, “For God sees everything you do and His eyes are wide open as He observes every single habit you have.”
Then in the book of Jeremiah 17:10 it says, “I the Lord searcheth the heart, I test the mind (most secret place), even to give every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his doings. Now, to the question “does God ever hate”? Proverbs 6:16 says, “these six things the Lord hates, indeed seven are an abomination to Him; a proud look overestimating himself and underestimating others, a lying tongue and a hand that sheds innocent blood, a heart that manufactures wicked thoughts and plans, feet swift in running to evil, a false witness who breathes and lies even under oath and he who sows discord among his brethren.”
That is pretty plain to me! But theres a verse in Ezekiel 33:11 that tells us God’s nature. “As I live, says the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that the wicked turn from his way and live.” Turn back, turn back from your evil ways, for why will you die?…Hear His tender pleading? What more can I say?
