A Different View

By: Betty Crabtree
Some people have strong opinions about lots of things, especially political opinions and SOME have very strooong opinions! So much so as to get angry if disagreed with. I know of a married couple who are different political views and he says we can’t even talk about things because she gets so angry. I remember the day my husband and I got married, the minister gave us this verse from Ephesians 4:26 that says, “be angry and do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your wrath.” And verse 27 says “nor give place (or an opportunity) to the devil.” I heard of a couple who once said they would stay up all night rather than agree because they were so angry.
Ecclesiastes 7:9 says, “do not hasten in your spirit to be angry, for anger rests in the bosom of fools.” And in Proverbs 14:7 is an interesting verse, “go from the presence of a foolish man, when you do not perceive in him the lips of knowledge.” The wise will give heed to James 1:19-20. This is from the Passion Translation. “My dearest brothers and sisters, take this to heart; be quick to listen, but slow to speak for human anger is never a legitimate tool to promote God’s righteous purpose.” Boy, that would be a good thing to remember, especially since some people are quick to jump to conclusions like it says in I Timothy 6, “they love to argue their opinions and split hairs”, AND become busy-bodies in other men’s affairs, I Peter 4:15.
I guess that to sum up all I have written, it would be it’s ok to be angry about some things but to be sure not to sin, and be quick to hear or listen but slow to speak. Be wise with your words! AND be careful to not be guilty of evil surmising. Evil surmising? Being suspicious, assuming or imagining a wrong without the facts and telling it as if it were truth. How much do you hear that is really the facts or truth? Be careful what you repeat, something that someone told you that was not true. Believe it or not, there are some people who delight in spreading untruth! Useless wrong doings of men of corrupt minds and destitute of the truth….I Timothy 6:4-5.
