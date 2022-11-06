This article may be short but the words are so powerful. I considered copying from the Passion Translation but decided to copy from the Living Bible Paraphrased. So here goes. Oh, by the way I may quote from both, whichever one I think has the most impact.
The Passion Translation ; Ephesians 1, “My name is Paul and I was chosen by God to be an apostle of Jesus the Messiah. I am writing this letter to all devoted believers who have been made holy by being one with Jesus, the Anointed One.” (Notice that God is the one who makes us holy but our response is to be faithful or devoted) The Living Bible, V.3 “How we praise God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ who has blessed us with every blessing in heaven because we belong to Christ.
Long ago even before He made the world, God chose us as His very own. Through what Christ would do for us; He decided then to make us holy in His eyes without a single fault- we who stand before Him covered with His love. His unchanging plan has always been to adopt us into His own family by sending Jesus Christ to die for us.
And He did this because He wanted to- because we belong to His dearly loved Son, love overflowing is His kindness towards us that He took away, all our sins through the blood of His Son, by whom we are saved; and He has showered down upon us the richness of His grace- for how well He understands us and knows what is best for us at all times. V.6 Now all praise to God for His wonderful kindness to us and His favor that He has posed out upon us, because we belong to His dearly loved Son.” Do you belong to His dearly loved Son?
