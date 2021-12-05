In John Chapter 6, Verses 56 and 57, we might read these verses and not understand their meaning. How do I know? In verse 41 it says the Jews grumbled, murmured and found fault. They said we know who He is, how can He say He came down from Heaven? Jesus told them to stop grumbling and saying things against Him to one another. And in verse 44 He said, “No one is able to come to Me unless the Father Who sent Me attracts and draws him and gives him the desire to come to Me and then I will raise him up from the dead at the last day.” Then He goes on to say in verse 47, “I assure you, most solemnly I tell you, he who believes. In Me (who adheres to, trusts in, relies on and has faith in Me) has now possessed eternal life,” V.48 “I am the Bread of life that gives life- the Living Bread.”
Now comes the verses most misunderstood, the ones that the Jews grumbled about. “V.53 And Jesus said to them, “I assure you, most solemnly I tell you, you cannot have any life in you unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink His blood (unless you appropriate His life and the saving merit of His blood) V.54 He who feeds on My flesh and drinks My blood has (possesses now) eternal life and I will raise him up from the dead on the last day.”
Note here; He is referring to the Resurrection. And in verse 54 the meaning is; to eat His flesh is to take into our life by faith all that Jesus did for us by giving His body for us. To drink His blood is to take by faith all that the blood of Jesus has purchased for us. This ‘eating’ and ‘drinking’ is receiving the life, power and virtue of all that Jesus is to replace all that we were in Adam. Jesus’ blood and body is the Tree of Life which is offered to everyone who follows Him.)
And in closing, the following verses are too good to leave out. Verse 37 “All whom My Father gives (entrusts) to Me I will most certainly not cast out I will never, no never reject one of them who come to Me”. And verse 39 “And this is the will of Him who sent Me that I should not lose any of all that He has given Me but that I should give life and raise them all up at the last day.”
All praise to the Father and Son! This scripture is taken from the Amplified Bible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.