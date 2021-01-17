I am amazed that January is almost halfway gone. It reminds me of a verse in Daniel 2:21 that says in the KJV, “And He changeth the times and the seasons; He removeth kings and setters up kings; He giveth wisdom unto the wise; and knowledge to them that knows understanding”. Have you ever said “time is flying”?
I personally think its accelerated and what about “He changeth seasons”? Hmm, wonder if that contradicts man’s idea of global warming? And what about “He removeth kings” and “setteth up kings”? Interesting. Then there’s another couple verses in Isaiah 30:9-11 where the prophet Isaiah was speaking to the people in Verse 1, “WOE TO the rebellious children, says the Lord, who take counsel but not of me; and that cover with a covering but not of my Spirit, that they may add sin to sins”.
Then on to Verse 9, “For this a rebellious people, faithless and lying sons, children who will not hear the law and instruction of the Lord; who virtually say to the seers, see not; and to the prophets, prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits; Get ye out of the way, turn aside out of the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease before us.”
Its said this way in the Amplified Bible, “Get out of the true way, turn aside out of the path, cease holding up before us the Holy One of Israel.” Sound familiar? Let me rephrase it in language of today. Rebellious people? There retort is, “well I, I, I, believe it this way! I, I, I think it says this! Kill babies? Well, its according to circumstances. Or, I don’t know what you’re talking about. I again. Prayer ending in “amen and women.” Really?? “Tell me things that don’t disturb me”.
I believe of course things contrary yo what the Word of God says. I am disturbed by the complacency of some people. They don’t want to hear anything that may be different than their own comfortable thoughts. I am troubled that some are more willing to believe a lie than search out the truth. Web I guess I am a bit different.
I’m like the old tv detective movie. “Just give me the facts.” I can make up my own mind. AND we don’t have any Walter Cronkite on major media anymore. I guess I’ve said enough. You can probably read between the lines. Till next time.
