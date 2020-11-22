In today’s world, we have a real conundrum! (Big word I have never used, but thought it might get your attention, haha. The dictionary definition or at least one definition is a problem or puzzle) we definitely have a problem with the election, the Coronavirus and a lot of other things.
But I am only going to touch one that may be surprising to some. I am sure I will ruffle some feathers. To begin, does God love everyone? John 3:16 says, “God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” And in John 15:12, This is My commandment, that ye love one another as I have loved you.” And in what we call “The Lord’s Prayer”, we are to forgive other’s trespasses as we want our trespasses forgiven. And we are to love our neighbor as ourself, right? Treat others the way you want to be treated. YES!
And now the conundrum. Remember, the definition, a problem or puzzle. Now let me say here as I often do, there is a consequence to every action, good or bad. AND let me say, think! Now a question, does God ever hate? This is what Proverbs 6:16-19 in the Amplified Bible says in verse 16; a proud look (the spirit that makes one overestimate himself and underestimate others, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that manufacturers wicked thoughts and plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies even under oath and he who sows discord among his brethren. Now tell me who and what does these verses not cover? On last verse, Psalms 11:5 KJV. “The Lord trieth the righteous; but the wicked and him that loveth violence his should hateth.” Him that loves violence? Does that leave anybody out?
One last thought. II Peter 3:9 says, “the Lord is not slack concerning His promise as some count slackness, but is long suffering towards us (or you), not willing that any should perish but all should come to repents.”
