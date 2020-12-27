Reprint 8/9/17: Addictions are subtle and we can be addicted to many things; food, caffeine, sweets, T.V., drugs, your iPhone; and I can go on and on. But let me tell you this one, I like fountain Pepsi! I decided to stop drinking Pepsi. Not Funny! I had an internal war going on in me for most of a week, I REALLY wanted a Pepsi! But I mastered it, with the Lord’s help, my craving for Pepsi. I can, now, not have to have one with my meal. (I only drink one a day. That’s funny…”one a day”. Yeah, but guess what? I was in Richmond all day the other day; and AFTER I had mastered my addiction, I drank TWO! NEVER again! That night, I thought I’d never get to go to sleep. I couldn’t keep my legs or feet still and after 1:00AM, I was exhausted. Never again!)
I’ve told you this simple little story to say this: I’ve seen on T.V. (what I already believed) that preteens and young teens are becoming depressed and just last night on CBS there was a segment on teen suicide and its horrendous escalation. Everybody (nearly) is texting. Phones appear to, now, be appendages to the human body. It was report on T.V. by a person who works for the companies who make these iPhones, that they are programmed to get you addicted. A deliberate attempt by these companies. Why? So, you will buy each new one on the market, but the addiction is becoming alarming. People need to TALK to one another. We need hear the inflection in voices. Don’t text me that you love me, I need to hear it in your voice.
And the bullying! An example in the news, now, of the young woman who encouraged her depressed friend to commit suicide, which he did. The excuse her lawyer gives; she was a mental problem. Then, there must be a LOT of mental cases out there.
People need people. We need to learn to socialize. We need to be kind to one another. As it says in The Message Bible, in Colossians 4:6, “Be gracious in your speech. The goal is to bring out the best in others in a conversation, not put them down, not cut them out.”
It is disturbing to see the rudeness in some people, they cannot or will not put down their phones in your presence. To me it’s saying, “you don’t matter. This is more important to me.” Has it become an inordinate affection? Have some people forgotten how to be courteous, even civil? You might be surprised what you can learn if you ‘plumb’ the depths of someone’s mind and heart!
Dear Ones, lay down your phone. Talk to one another, be kind, be loving! Don’t use your television as a babysitter for your kids. Moms, Dads, Husbands, and Wives, TALK to one another! Put some limits on your time spent on your phone other devices, or those things that keep you disconnected..
Addictions period, are life changing for you and others around you. Get a handle on it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.