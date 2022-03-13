Reprint 1/22/15
When reading Luke 11 today, I read verses 14-16 which tells of Jesus driving out a demon from a man who was dumb or did not speak. It reads this was from the Message Bible:
“Jesus delivered a man from a demon that had kept him speechless. (It’s a shame some aren’t struck dumb because of their filthy language. My words, of course.) The demon gone, the man began talking a blue streak, taking the crowd by complete surprise. But some were cynical. Black magic they said. “Some devil’s trick he’s pulled from his sleeve.” Others, skeptical, waiting for him to prove himself with a spectacular miracle. (How much more spectacular did they want? Again, my words.) Jesus knew what they were thinking and as he continued teaching, some woman lifted her voice above the crowd and said “bless the womb that carried you and the breast at which you nursed.”
Jesus then commented “even more blessed are those who hear God’s Word and guard it with their lives!” In the Amplified Bible it says it “blessed (happy and to be envied) rather are those who hear the Word of God and obey and practice it.
God’s power through Jesus was shown in the man who couldn’t speak being delivered from a demon. Some of those people didn’t believe in Jesus or his miracle. Earlier in Ch.11, Jesus gave another parable. The jest of it is, “ask and you’ll get, seek and you’ll find, knock and the door will open.” (Msg. Bible). Believe? Believe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.