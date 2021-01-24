Reprint 11-29-17
Everything you do matters! How do I know? It is one of God’s principles and laws. How do I know? It says in Matthew 7:2b, “….and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” (NJV). The Message Bible says it this way, “Don’t pick on people, jump on their failures, criticize their faults _____ unless, of course, you want the same treatment. That critical spirit has a way of boomeranging.” And in The Amplified Bible, it reads, “Do not judge and criticize and condemn others, so that you may not be judged and criticized and condemned yourselves. For just as you judge and criticize and condemn others, you will be judged and critized and condemned; and in accordance with the measure you use to deal out to others, it will be dealt out again to you.”
Now, lest some of you become paranoid about voicing your opinions, Jesus DOES NOT forbid criticism, opinions, OR the condemnation of wrongdoing. What He forbids is the censoring of others, the spirit of faultfinding that overlooks one’s own shortcomings while assuming the role of supreme judge while looking at the sins of others. Matthew 10:26 in The Message Bible says, “Eventually, everything is going to be out in the open. And everyone will know how things really are.” This is so evident in today’s news.
So, let me repeat my opening statement with emphasis, “EVERYTHING YOU DO MATTERS! So, have you done or said, or NOW doing something you should not or wish you had not done? Stop! Repent! Do an about face! Jesus invites all who will, to come to Him, and learn from Him, and find rest for the soul.
I could go on and on with more verses, but maybe this last one is a good one to close with. “An whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” Enough said?
