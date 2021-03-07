A Different View

By: Betty Crabtree
Proverbs 14:15 in the Passion Translation is an interesting verse, “A gullible person will believe anything, but a sensible person will confirm the facts.” The Amplified says it this way, “The simpleton believes every word he hears….”, Proverbs 14:12 says, “There is a way which seems right to a man but at the end of it is the way of death.” What does the word “death” mean in this verse? It means to destroy. In other words, “the way that SEEMS right can destroy.”
Proverbs 15:10 tells us, “there is severe discipline for him who forsakes God’s ways; and he who hates reproof will die [physically, morally, and spiritually], and this verse is a very sobering verse, Proverbs 14:34, “Uprightness and right standing with God (moral and spiritual rectitude or uprightness in every area and relation) elevate a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 15:3. “The eyes of the Lore are everywhere and he takes not of everything that happens. He watches over his lovers, and he also sees the wickedness of the wicked.” Hmmmm….wonder if someone who reads this is like those who told the prophet Isaiah to prophesy smooth things to us, in essence “don’t tell me the truth.”
So, what is the remedy? Ephesians 2:4-5 says, “But God__ so rich is He in His mercy! Because of and in order to satisfy the great and wonderful and intense love with which He loved us, even when we were dead, slain by our own shortcomings and trespasses, HE made us alive together in fellowship and in union with Christ; He gave us the very life of Christ Himself, the same new life with which He quickened Him, for it is by grace His favor and mercy which you did not deserve that you are saved, delivered from judgement and made partakers of Christ’s salvation.
Have you accepted this gift of salvation? If so, Colossians 3:17 tells us, “And whatsoever you do, no matter what it is, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus and in dependence upon His person giving praise to God the Father through Him.
