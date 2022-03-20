I’ve been reading through the New Testament and making notes on particular verses that I want to remember. But have you ever read something and asked yourself ‘what did that say’? Or have you ever read a whole page and not even remembered what you just read? Your mind may have been on something else. So it was with me when reading Colossians 1:9-14. I have read and re read it over and over and decided to write down what it is saying.
This is what the apostle Paul was writing to the christians in the church at Colossae but this is instruction too as how we should pray, as he said he was praying for them, we need to pray for each other. Following is my understanding of those verse. We should pray this way too…”that you be filled with the knowledge of His will or experience God’s will for your life, insight into the ways and purposes of God and in understanding and discernment of spiritual things____that you walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, pleasing Him in all things and growing and increasing in and by the knowledge of God. V10 Walk worthy of the Lord, strengthened by His power to be able to endure in every way and exercise patience with joy giving thanks to the Father who has qualified and made us fit to share in the light. He has delivered and drown us to Himself out of the control of darkness and transferred us into the kingdom of realm of His Beloved Son, for the Son has cancelled all our sins and we are redeemed by His very blood! (Forgiveness of our sins)” astounding, mind-blowing, awesome word! Read it for yourself Colossians 1:9-14. I have no further comments on these verses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.