A Different View

Did you know that?…..”For God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV. Are you a “whosoever”? Did you know that…..the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ has blessed us with every blessing in heaven because we belong to Christ?” So overflowing in His kindness toward us that He took away all our sins through the blood of His Son, by whom we are saved; and He has showered down on us the richness of His grace- for how well He understands us and knows what is best for us at all times. Moreover, because of what Christ has done we have become gifts to God that He delights in…and because of what Christ has done, all of us who have heard the Good News about how to be saved, and have trusted in Christ were marked as belonging to Christ by the Holy Spirit, who long ago had been promised to all of us Christians….I pray you will begin to understand how incredibly great His power is to help those who believe in Him. It is that same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated Him in the place of honor at God’s right hand in heaven..but God so rich in mercy, He loved us so much that even though we were spiritually dead- only by His undeserved favor have we ever been saved- salvation is not a reward for the good we have done, so none of us can take any credit for it. It is God Himself who made us what we are and given us now lives from Christ Jesus; and long ago He planned that we should spend these lives helping others.____and may you be able to understand as all God’s children should, how long, how wide, how deep, how high His love really is; and to experience His love for yourselves though it is so great that you will never see the end of it or fully know or understand it. And so at last you will be filled with God Himself.
Now glory be to God who by His mighty power at work within us is able to do for more than we would ever dare to ask or even dream of- infinitely beyond our highest prayers, desires, thoughts or hopes. Taken from Ephesians 1-3, The Living Bible Paraphrased.
