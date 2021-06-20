We would do well when reading the Bible to not read it so casually. In the NKJV Micah 6:8 says this; “He hath shown you, man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy (kindness is a trait that God expects man to possess) And to walk humbly with your God?” The following verses from the Living Bible paraphrased seems so fitting for the day and time we now live in. They go as follows, “The Lord’s voice calls out to all Jerusalem- listen to the Lord if you are wise! The armies of destruction are coming; the Lord is sending them. For your sins are very great- is there no end of getting rich by cheating? The home of the wicked are full of ungodly treasures and lying scales. Shall I say “good” to all of your merchants with their false, deceitful weights? How could I be just while saying that? Your rich men are wealthy through extortion and violence; your citizens are so used to lying that their tongues can’t tell the truth.”
Interesting isn’t it? Sounds like it is written for today. Maybe this verse taken from Proverbs 1:4 in the Passion Translation is a fitting closing. “When Judgement Day comes, all the wealth of the world won’t help you one bit. So you’d better be rich in righteousness for that is the only thing that can save you in death.”
