A Different View

There is a song in some old hymnals I have that I appreciate so much. It goes as follows; My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness, I dare not trust the sweetest frame but wholly lean on Jesus’ name. On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand, all other ground is sinking sand.
How would you define hope? The Strong’s Concordance defines it as this; To trust, except, wait patiently for. The Apostle Paul said in I Corinthians 15:19 “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men the most pitiable.” So without hope, we would be the most miserable, pitiable humans. The Apostle Paul also said in I Corinthians 13:13, “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” John 3:16-17 tells us, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever beleiveth on Him should not perish but have everlasting life. V.17 For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” (If we are condemned or judged, it is because of OUR actions. We judge ourselves by our choices and there ARE consequences to every action, good or bad.)
I, at one time, was upset by the direction I feel this nation is heading and it definitely is not for the good, so I had to change my way of thinking and now I live by faith and hope. It is written in Ephesians 2:8 that, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God.” Remember the words of the old hymn? “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness….and Hebrews 11:6 tells us, “But without faith it is impossible to please God, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”
Faith? Is to trust, be convinced of, to be assured. Some key words? Hope, faith, love believing in Him, grace, the gift of God. Psalm 27:13-14 is a good ending to the words I have written. They are as follows; I would have lost my heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living, wait on the Lord; Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; wait, I say on the Lord!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.