I was unable to write an article last week, so the Beattyville Enterprise was so kind to do a re-print of an article dated 4/5/17. I thought “that could have been written for this week”, it was so relevant for the times were experiencing today. I am really fed up with the “going ons”. But let me share this portion of scripture from the Passion Translation. It is from Psalm 11:3-7. “What can the righteous accomplish when truth’s pillars are destroyed and law and order collapse?
Yet the Eternal One is never shaken- He is still found in His temple of holiness, reigning as Lord and King over all. He is closely watching everything that happens. And with a glance, His eyes examine every heart. For His heavenly rule will prevail over all. He will test both the righteous and the wicked, exposing each heart. God’s very soul detests those who love to resort to violence. He will rain down upon them judgement for their sins. A scorching wind will be their portion and lot in life. But remember this; the righteous Lord loves what is right and just and every godly one will come into His presence and gaze upon His face!” What do you think about that?
