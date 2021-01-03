I hear it said quite often, ‘things just don’t feel right” or “it doesn’t feel like Christmas” or “so much sadness” or “nothing feels the same”. In times such as now, we need an anchor. In the Passion Translation, Psalm 28, we can take comfort. It is David’s poetic praise to God. It goes as follows.
I am pleading with You, Lord help me! Don’t close Your ears to my cry, for You’re my defender. If You continue to remain aloof and refuse to answer me, I might as well give up and die. Can’t You see me turning toward Your mercy seat as I lift my hands in surrendered prayer? Now Lord, please listen to my cry.
Don’t allow me to be punished along with the wicked- these hypocrites who speak sweetly to their neighbor’s faces while holding evil against them in their hearts. Go ahead and punish them as they deserve. Let them be paid back for all their evil doings in proportion to their wickedness.since they do not care anything about You, or the great things You’ve done. Take them down like an old building being demolished, never again to be rebuilt. But may Your name be blessed and built up! For You have answered my passionate cry for mercy. You are my strength and shield from every danger. When I fully trust in You, help is on the way.
I jump for joy and burst forth with estate, passionate praise! I will sing songs of what You mean to me! You will be the inner strength of all Your people, the mighty protector of all, the saving strength for all Your anointed ones. Keep protecting and cherishing Your chosen ones; in You they will never fall. Like a shepherd going before us, keep leading us forward, forever carrying us in Your arms!”
