A Different View

We are living in a society today that fault finding nitpicking with, it seems, anything someone says. There is a verse of scripture in Psalm 12:8 that is as follows: “The wicked walk or prowl about on every side, as vileness is exalted and baseness is rated high among the son of men.” Let me define vile-morally base, shamefully wicked, base? Meaning morally low; mean; vile; contemptible. The prophet Isaiah said in chapters 5:20, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil”…we are there in our world today. And iIsaiah also also prophesied V.22 woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and prudent and shrewd in their own sight!
I am appalled at the decision that supposedly intelligent and educated people have made. For instance, I will probably ruffle some feathers here but some years ago I wrote an article about the bathroom bill that was being considered and by the way, has been put in place in some states. In case you don’t know what its about it says a boy who says he is a girl has the right to use the girls bathroom and shower room with the girls and vice versa. Excuse me! I don’t want to use a public restroom with a man. Did you know that in a local store 3 men on separate occasions went into the women’s restroom? Why? I would think they had evil intentions! Doesn’t matter if you agree with me or not, I have rights too! But my concern too was and is that women and girl’s civil rights would betaken away from us. And IT IS happening! Now let me share a scripture taken from Matthew 13, verse 24-30 and 38-43. If you would let me sum it up. A man sowed his field with wheat but while sleeping his enemy came and sowed tares or darnel, weed resembling what but when mature the seed is poisonous.
In explaining the parable to the disciples, Jesus said “the fields is the world and good seed means the children of the kingdom, the tares or darnel is the children of the evil one. The enemy who sowed it is the devil. The harvest is the close of the age and the reapers are angels. Verse 41 “The son of man will send forth His angels and they will gather out of His kingdom ALL causes of offense, persons by whom other are drawn into error or sin and all who do iniquity and act wicked and will cast them into the furnace of fire; there will be weeping and wailing and grinding of teeth. You should read the rest of the chapter for yourself. Remember Isaiah 5:20? Woe to those who call good evil and evil good? Psalm 62:12…to You O Lord, belong mercy and loving kindness for You render to every man according to his work. Jeremiah 17:10, “I the Lord search the mind, I try the heart, even to give to every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his doings. Enough said?
