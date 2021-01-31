A Different View

If any of you remember, some years ago I wrote an article that included the following statement, “my fear is that the fought for civil rights as women and girls is in danger of being eroded.” Well, it has happened! As of yesterday. And you may remember several times I have mentioned that one of the definitions for stupid is lacking common sense and understanding. Well, it seems stupidity has gone to seed!
You have to be living in Lala land not to know that not only is America in turmoil but so is the rest of the world. Disturbing? Yes! So how do we deal with the mess? Give up? David said in Psalms “I would have given up had I not believed in the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.” (Psalm 27:13) So whats the answer? I think Proverbs 3:5-6 says it well. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.” Lets look closely at these verses. Trust, to rely on, put confidence in, lean on and understanding meaning discernment, acknowledge, I Corinthians 16:13-14, “watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong, let all that you do be done with love.” Good advice in this land that is so filled with hate. And did you notice the phrase “He will direct your paths” (more than one). In Psalm 17:14, The Passion Translation, “Following Your word has kept me from wrong. Your ways have molded my footsteps keeping me from going down the forbidden path of destroyers.”
Psalm 37:5 is instruction not to be trifled with, something all of us should remember. Verse 5, “Give God the right to direct your life and as you trust Him along the way you’ll find He pulled it off perfectly!” (Passion Trans.) And this is a good reminder. Psalm 50:15, “Honor Me by trusting in Me in your day of trouble. Cry aloud to Me and I will be there to rescue you.”
I need to write this verse down on a sticky note and out it on my kitchen cabinet, my stove hood and my fridge. Here again were reminded to trust in the Lord with all our hearts. Note He says to cry aloud, not a wimpy, little whisper; afraid someone will hear. When Jesus told the disciples to “pray after this manner, deliver us from evil, what if you or I cried aloud, Lord deliver us from evil”? What if…try it!
