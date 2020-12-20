In reading of Psalm 94 I found it interesting to note that this is called a “Wednesday song, composed by King David”. This inscription is taken from the Septuagint. The Mishnah, a collection or digest of Jewish traditions and explanations of scripture, states that this Psalm was sung by the Levites on the fourth day of the week, each Wednesday in the temple. Beginning with verse one, we read, “Lord God Almighty, You are the God who takes vengeance on your enemies.
It’s time for You to punish evil! V2, It’s time to arise as judge of all the earth; arise to punish the proud with the penalty they deserve! 3, How much longer will you sit back and watch the wicked triumph over their evil, boasting in all that is wrong? 4-5, Listen to them bragging among themselves, big in their own eyes, all because of the crimes they’ve committed against Your people! See how they’re crushing those who love You God, cruelly opposing those who belong to You. 6, Heartlessly they murder the widows, the foreigners and even the orphaned children.
7, They say to themselves, “The Lord God doesn’t see this. Their God, The God of Jacob, He doesn’t even care!” 8, But you’d better watch out, you stupid fools! You’d better wise up! Why would you act like God doesn’t exist? Do you really think that God can’t hear their cries? 9, God is not hard of hearing; He’ll hear all their cries. God is not blind. He who made the eye, has superb vision and He’s watching all that you do. Won’t the God who knows all things, know what you’ve done? The God who punishes nations will surely punish you! 11, The Lord has fully examined every thought of man and found them all to be empty and futile.
12, Lord Yah, theres such a blessing that comes when You teach us Your word and Your ways. Even the sting of Your correction can be sweet. It rescues us from our days of trouble until You are ready to punish the wicked. 14, For the Lord will never walk away from His cherished ones nor would He forsake His chosen ones who belong to Him. Verse 20, It’s obvious to all, you will have nothing to do with corrupt rulers who pass laws that empower evil and defeat what is right. 21, For they gang up against the lovers of righteousness and condemn the innocent to death. 22-23, But I know that all their evil plans will boomerang back on them. Every plot they hatch will seal their own doom. For You, my God, will destroy them, giving them what they deserve. For You are my true tower of strength, my safe place, my hideout and my true shelter. This is taken from the Passion Translation. One last thing, I love verse 4, “for the Lord will NEVER walk away from His cherished ones, NOR Ould He forsake His chosen ones who belong to Him.” Praise the Lord!
