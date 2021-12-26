A Different View

Let me preface my scripture with some added information. What is a ‘hind’ that is mentioned in the book of Habakkuk? It is a red female deer or stag and in the book of II Peter 1:20-21 it tells us “no prophecy recorded in scripture was ever thought up by the prophet himself.” (A true prophet of God) It was the Holy Spirit within these Godly men and women who gave them true messages from God. And what is a prophecy? An inspired message (from the Holy Spirit) sometimes encouraging obedience to God or sometimes a warning to preparedness. The book of Revelation is a prophetic book, for instance.
Let me first say “we should be thankful and grateful that we are blessed if you have a bed to sleep in, house to live in, food to eat, the helpful things like water, someway to wash clothes, health that is manageable and a myriad of things I have no space to mention nor time to mention”. Be ye thankful! As Psalm 100:4 and Colossians 3:15 says. Now to the particular scripture I want to quote. In the Living Bible Paraphrased it says it this way. Habakkuk 3:17-19, “Even though the fig trees are all destroyed and there is neither blossom left nor fruit, and though the olive crops all fail, and the fields lie barren; even if the flocks die in the fields and the cattle barns are empty yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will be happy in the God of my salvation.
The Lord God is my strength and He will give me the speed of a deer and bring me safely over the mountains.” And to briefly summarize how it is wrote in the Amplified Bible, verse 19 reads The Lord God is my strength..He made my feet like hind’s feet and will make me to walk and make spiritual progress upon my places of trouble, suffering or responsibility. Then we have the reference to Romans 8:31 that says “If God be for us who can be against us?” (Ref. Ps 118:6) And verse 35 says “Who shall ever separate us from Christ’s love? Shall suffering, affliction, tribulation, destitution or peril or sword? Verse 37 Yet amid all these things we are more than conquerors and gain surpassing victory through Him who loved us. Verse 38 For I am persuaded beyond doubt that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor things impending and threatening nor things to come nor powers nor height nor depth nor anything else in all creation will be able to operate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our lord.”
