While sharing some scripture with a friend the other day, I was deeply moved by what I read. We are reading the New Testament through and the verses that so touched my heart are from I Peter, ch.4-5. The first was from ch.4, vs.19 and goes as follows: “So if you are suffering according to God’s will, keep on doing what is right and trust yourself to the God who made you, for He will NEVER fail you.” Then the next verses are taken from the 5th chapter.
“Let Him have all your worries and cares, for He is always thinking about you and watching everything that concerns you. Be careful- watch out for attacks from satan, your great enemy. He prowls around like a hungry roaring lion, looking for some victim to tear apart. Stand firm when he attacks. Trust the Lord; and remember that other christians all around the world are going through these suffering too. And after you have suffered a little while, our God, who is full of kindness through Christ, will give you His eternal glory. He personally will come and pick you up and set you firmly in place and make you stronger than ever. To Him be all power over all things, forever and ever. Amen.”
Note; scripture is taken from the Living Bible.
