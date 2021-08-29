A Different View

I am always curious as to definitions of words that I rarely, if ever hear used, that always leads me to some in depth study. How many of you have ever used or even heard the word “inordinate”? I am sure some have read it in the third chapter of Colossians Verse 5. Did you just read over it without questioning it’s dictionary definition? Let’s explore it a bit. The verse reads thus, “mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence and covetousness which is idolatry”. So what does inordinate mean? Excessive, exceeding proper limits, no moderation, unrestrained as in conduct feeling, etc and evil concupiscence is defined as lusting in context where the desire is immoral and sinful. I remember a situation once, many years ago, when my husband and our then 12 year old daughter and 15 year old son were in Tennessee on vacation. There was nearby in Bristol, I think it was the national drag races and of course they wanted to go. So we did and I will NEVER go back!
There was some of the most openly lustful men I had ever seen. I would put my daughter, who they lustfully looked at, behind me. Now that or they were inordinate? In the II chapter, verse 6 we read, “as ye therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him”. Scripture references as to our walk or how to continue in Christ are II Con. 10:4-5, Galatians 5:16-26 and Ephesians 6:10-18. The first verse of chapter 3 says, “if ye be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. V.2 Set your affection s on things above, not on things on the earth.” KJV.
Let me share with you verse 17 from the Passion Translation which you could say sums up how we are to live. “Let every activity of your lips be drenched with the beauty of our Lord Jesus, the Anointed One and bring your constant praise to God the Father because of what Christ has done for you! KJV reads this way, “and what so ever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by Him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.