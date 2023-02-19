What motivates you? Have you ever been motivated, given the incentive or desire to do our say something or be moved to do, or persuaded by something seen or heard? For instance, advertisements, commercials on tv, radio or a persuasive person. Have you ever noticed that usually you’re told you’ll look better or that you’ll really need a certain product or gadget? I remember a little song I learned in Bible school many years ago. “Be careful little ears what you hear, for the Father up above is looking down in love so be careful little ears what you hear.”
The song goes on with little eyes, little mouth, little hands, and feet. LOTS of truth in that little song. In today’s world, I’d say be careful what you hear and see. In the Passion Translation, Titus 1:10 tells us of “many wayward people, smooth talkers and deceivers.” In I Cor. The KJV, 14:10, There are, it may be, so many kinds of voices in the world…and in KJV, Hebrews 4:12 we are told the Word of God is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart and verse 13 tells us all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.
And in the Living Bible paraphrased, Hebrews 4:13-16 says, “He knows about everyone, everywhere. Everything about us is bare and wide open to the all seeing eyes of our Living God; nothing can be hidden from Him to whom we must explain all that we have done. But Jesus, the Son of God is our Great High Priest who has gone to Heaven itself to help us; therefore let us never stop trusting Him. The High Priest of ours, understands our weaknesses, since He had the same temptations we do, though He never once gave way to them and sinned. So let us come boldly to the very throne of God and stay there to receive His mercy and to find grace to help us in our times of need.”
I guess I said all this as a reminder to not just myself but hopefully, to some who may read this. Here’s a final thought- “For you know unless your mind is quiet and your heart is open, the Lord can talk all day; yet you will have never known He has spoken.”
