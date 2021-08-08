A Different View

Let me preface what I want to write about with the following scripture. 2nd Timothy 3:16, “Every Scripture is God-breathed (given by His inspiration) and profitable for instruction, for reproof and conviction of sin, for correction of error snd discipline in obedience, (and) for training in righteousness (in holy living, in conformity to God’s will in thought, purpose and action). V.17, So that the man of God may be complete and proficient, well fitted and thoroughly equipped for every good work. Amplified Bible.
Wow! What a loaded verse or should I say two verses! “Holy living in thought, purpose and action?”, just one thought. One has to assume one believes in God and His written Word. Some say it’s just a book written by people who translated it. Really? Maybe those who have said so, don’t want to be “re-proved” or “convicted” of sin OR don’t want to be obedient in some area of their lives. Just saying.
I, personally, believe the Bible. Oh, by the way, I read five different translations and they all say the same thing. However, every christian has to be convinced that they’re precious and loved by God and His promise o never leave us. Of course the unbeliever doesn’t believe.
In reading the book of Ephesians recently, I was awed by the very first verse in chapter one. Let me quote from the Translation Bible: “My name is Paul and I was chosen by God to be an apostle of Jesus, the Messiah. I’m writing this letter (and let me here capitalize the words that awed me.) TO ALL the DEVOTED BELIEVERS who have never been MADE holy by being one with JESUS, THE ANOINTED ONE.” In the Amplified Translation, it says Paul is writing to the SAINTS the consecrated, set-apart ones who are faithful and loyal and steadfast. So, dear ones who are you?
