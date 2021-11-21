A Different View

I read this recently in the book of Ezekiel Chapter 33 verse 30-32, in the Amplified Bible. Remember the prophet Ezekiel was instructed by God to speak to the people, V22. “Now the hand of the Lord had been upon me…” Verse 30 “As for you, son of man, your people who talk of you by the walls and in the doors of the houses say one to another, everyone to his brother, Come and hear what the word is that comes forth from the Lord. V.31 And they came to you as people come, and they sit before you as My people and they hear the words you say, but they will not do them; for with their mouths they show much love, but their hearts go after and are set on their (idolatrous greed) gain.
V.32 Behold, you are to them a lovely (love) song of one who has a pleasant voice and can play well on an instrument. For they hear your words, BUT DO NOT DO THEM.” In Ephesians the 3rd chapter there are three times God said He would remove His restraining hand on those who persist in disobeying His commandments. In essence, He is saying, “ok, since that is what you will do, have at it, but remember we reap what we sow.” In Psalm 94:20-23 the Psalmist King David wrote, “It’s obvious to all; you will have nothing to do with corrupt rulers who pass laws that empower evil and defeat what is right.
For they gang up against the lovers of righteousness and condemn the innocent to death. But I know that all their evil plans will boomerang back onto them. Every plot they hatch will simply seal their doom. For You, my God, will destroy them, giving them what they deserve. For You are my true tower of strength, my safe place, my hideout, and my true shelter.” (Taken from the Passion Translation)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.