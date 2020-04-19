Let me preface my article with a question, “what if”? What if this virus is a preliminary to a worse one? What if the economy, world wide, never recovers or will we ever see normal again? Will we see the scripture fulfilled? What will your or my responses be to things in the future? Aren’t we forewarned as Matthew 24 says? How will we respond? Let me here quote Mt. 24 from. The KJV. “Take heed that no man deceiveeve you. For many shall come in My name, saying I am Christ and shall decide many. And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not trouble: for all these things must come to pass but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be famines and pestilences (pestilences: plague, contagious or infectious disease that is epidemic and mortal, can also refer to corruption or moral disease destructive to happiness) and earthquakes in diverse places. All these things are the beginning of sorrows.” Jesus goes on to say, you’ll be persecuted, even killed and hates, many will become betrayers, hate filled. False prophets will arise deceiving many and because iniquity (wicked, lawless) the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure until the end, the same shall be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then the end shall come.
Now…. Some words of comfort. John 17:9&15. “I do not pray for the world but for those whom You have given me, for they are Yours. (The disciples, believers, you and me) I do not pray that You should take them out of this world, but that You should keep them from the evil one.” For all those who will one day believe in me through their (disciples) message. Then in Psalm 27:5, “for in the time of trouble He shall hide me in His pavilion; in the secret place of His tabernacle He shall hide me; He shall set me high upon a rock.” The Passion Translation of Psalm 91 is beautiful, “when you sit enthroned under the shadow of Shaddai, you are hidden in the strength of God Most High. He’s the hope that holds me and the stronghold to shelter me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.