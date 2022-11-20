A Different View

When the Apostle Paul was in prisoned, as the Living Bible says, “for serving the Lord”; he urged the church at Ephesus to “live and act and act in a way worthy of those who have been chosen for such wonderful blessings. He maintained in previous verses 20-21, that “…glory be to God who by His mighty power at work within us is able to do far more than we would ever dare to ask or even dream of- infinitely beyond our highest prayers, desires, thoughts or hope. May He be given glory forever and ever through endless ages because of His master plan of salvation for the church through Jesus Christ.”
Now I don’t know about you but I can think or dream or imagine big things. Such as, a mighty outpouring of His Holy Spirit on ALL the body of Christ, the church, no divisions, no bending of the TRUTH, living by the Word. And verses 2-7 of chapter 4 gives us how to live. “Be humble and gentle. Be patient with each other making allowance for each other’s faults because of your love.
Try always to be led along together by the Holy Spirit and so be at peace with one another. We are all parts of one body, we have the same spirit and we have all been called to the same glorious future. For Esther is only one Lord, one faith, one baptism and we all have the same God and Father who is over us all and in us all, and living through every part of us.
However, Christ has given each of us special abilities - whatever He wants us to have out of His rich storehouse of gifts. Theres not anything I can add to this!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.