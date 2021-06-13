A Different View

By: Betty Crabtree
You know we all do the “what if” thing. For instance, what if I painted my house red, white and blue? Would they I was trying to make some kind of statement? At age 76 I decided there were some things I wanted to try to do. For instance, sky diving, but was encouraged not to do so by an instructor because, according to him, most women freak out. So i decided to go zip lining, an experience I will never forget! Exciting, didn’t know what to expect, and scary. But I did it. A lesson in life for me, for on the last line that went from one mountain top (or so it seemed) to another at 55 mph, I nearly chickened out. But I had a most wonderful guide who kept encouraging me, telling me “you can do it Betty”, “you can do it, for I will be right beside you”. So I did!
Now I said all that to say this. “The path, task or life experience before us may be unknown but with the Great Encourager beside us, we can make it.” Now, onto this; I know someone who had a dream or vision, call it what you may, that I want to tell you about. In this vision, this person seen a tan background on which was written several paragraphs but the only legible writing seen was Luke 12. Is upon reading Luke 12, I was puzzled by it’s significance until they reached verse 22 and the rest of the chapter. Then an understanding was clear. Let me condense for a bit, don’t worry, God will take care of you, be prepared for action at moment’s notice, keep alert and ready at all times, for the Son of Man will surprise you and appear when you don’t expect Him. There will be great division and people will choose sides. Be a discerner of the times.
Then into chapter 13 we read; “unless you repent, you will eternally perish.” Verse 31, chapter 12 says, “seek the Kingdom of God”, and in verses 54-56 Jesus was speaking to the multitudes, He said “Hypocrites! You can discern the face of the sky and of the earth but how is it you do not discern this time.” So you might ask “what does the vision have to do with these scripture verses?” You decide. Is the time of His return nearer than we think? What if? Do I need to say more?
