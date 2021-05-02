A Different View

I read this verse from the Passion Translation and was impressed by the first part of the following verse which said, “Every mooring I lay out the pieces of my life on the alter..” So I became curious to see what the rest of the verse said and where it is found. So I found it in Psalm 5:3 and that began what I am going to share with you now. Following is the whole chapter, word for word. It is titled Song Of The Clouded Dawn.
Morning Watch: 1. Listen, Yaweh, to my passionate prayer! Can’t you hear my groaning? Don’t you hear how I’m crying out to you? My King and my God, consider my every word, for I am calling out to you. At each and every sunrise you will hear my voice as I prepare my sacrifice of prayer to you. Every morning I lay out the pieces of my life on the alter and wait for your fire to fall upon my heart.
Making It Right: I know that you God are never pleased with lawlessness and evil ones will never be invited as guests in your house. Boasters collapse, unable to survive you scrutiny. You will make an end of all those who lie. How you hare their hypocrisy and despise all who love violence!
Multitude of Mercy: But I know that you will welcome me into your house, for I am covered by your covenant of mercy and love. So I came to your sanctuary with deepest awe to bow in worship and adore you. Yaweh, led me in the pathways of your pleasure just like you promised me you would, or else my enemies will conquer me. Smooth out your road in front of me, straight and level so that I will know where to walk.
Multitude of Sins: for you can’t trust anything they say. Their hearts are nothing but deep pits of destruction, drawing people into their darkness with their speeches. They are smooth lounged deceivers who flatter with their words. Declare them guilty O God! Let their own schemes be their downfall! Let the guilt of their sins collapse on top of them, for they rebel against you.
Multitude of Blessings: But let them all be glad, those who turn aside to hide themselves in you. May they keep shouting for joy forever! Overshadow them in your presence as they sing and rejoice. Then every lover of your name will burst forth with endless joy. Lord, how wonderfully you bless the righteous. Your favor wraps around each one and covers them under your canopy of kindness and joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.