A Different View

Did you ever think you were appointed to be here for such a time as this? The scripture tells us that God is no respecter of persons and that no prophecy is of any private interpretation, II Peter 1:20-21. So when Jeremiah prophesied to the children of Israel, who had been taken into captivity, when he said in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and hope.” He is also speaking to those who will listen and believe today! You and me.
Then Jeremiah goes onto say in verses 12 and 13 that “Then you will call upon Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart (indicating an interesting and diligence in prayer) Verse 14 “I will be found by you…” Praise the Lord! In Psalm 50:15, we read, “call upon Me in the day of trouble, I will deliver you and you shall glorify Me.” Just think for a moment, have you ever felt that you had no purpose? Consider the following:
Just think, you’re not here by chance, but by the God’s choosing. His hand formed you and made you the person you are. He compares you to no-one else- you are one of a kind. You lack nothing that His grace cannot give you. He has allowed you to be here at this time in history to fulfill His special purpose for this generation! Sooo, you are special!
