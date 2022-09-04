I hope you will allow me to vent a bit. Some years ago, back before the world was going insane or just as it was beginning to, I wrote an article about the Bathroom Bill that was being touted. Needless to say I was ‘raked over the coals’ by someone because the bill, which has now became law, that a man who says he is a woman or woman who claims to be male, may use the restroom’s assigned to women or vice versa. My concerns have now come to fruition. But my concern too, was that the civil rights of women and girls would become eradicated. So here we are! It has happened!
The world has gone nuts! So to change the subject, I have read through the New Testament in the J.B. Phillips Living Bible Paraphrased and now would like to share some gems, some scriptures that are easily understood, all from the book of Revelation. Revelation is a book of symbolic language but the following verses are easily understood. Chapter 3, verse 10-11, John was told to write this to the church in Sardis, “because you have patiently obeyed me despite the persecution, therefore I will protect you from the time of Great Tribulation and temptation which will come upon the world to test everyone alive. Look, I am coming soon! Hold tightly to the little strength you have- so that no one will take away your crown.” Note here; “or I will keep you from falling in the hour of testing”..
The inference is not clear in the Greek as to whether this means ‘kept from’ or ‘kept through’ the coming horror. Chapter 16:15 “Take note; I will come as unexpectedly as a thief! Blessed are all who are waiting Me, who keep their robes in readiness and will not need to walk naked and ashamed.” Chapter 22:6-7, “Then the angel said to me, “these words are trustworthy and true; I am coming soon! God who tells His prophets what the future holds, has sent His angel to tell you this will happen soon. Blessed are those who believe it and all else written in the scroll”. Verse 4 “Worship God alone.” Verse 11, “And when the time comes all doing wrong will do it more and more; the vile will become more vile; good men will be better; those who are holy will continue on in greater holiness.” Verse 12, “See I am coming soon or suddenly or unexpectedly and My reward is with Me, to repay everyone according to the deeds he has done.” Verse 20, “He who has said all these things declares; Yes I am coming soon.” Amen! Come, Lord Jesus!
