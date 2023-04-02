Let me leave you with this thought… God is not finished with you yet! “Well how can you say that? You don’t know me! I’ve made too many mistakes!”
That very well may be true, but I know God, and I don’t need to know you personally to know that He still has a wonderful plan for YOU. That’s not just cliché. It’s true. God doesn’t just love you, He has a plan for YOU. In Jeremiah 29:11, He says, “For I know the plans that I have for you… not to harm you, but to give you a hope and a future.”
If you’re reading this today, or you know someone struggling with things in their life, please share this with them. I used to think that God was just a crutch, something that weak people needed. And true, I surrendered my life to God during a time of weakness, but I soon discovered that God is much more
than just a way of escape from problems… He became my life! But only after saving my life!
What God did for me, He will do for you! You cannot do anything so bad that God cannot forgive you, cannot save you, cannot rescue you, and cannot reverse the curse in your life and completely change your destiny to one of hope.
Quickly, Samson was a terrible example of someone who was a faithful servant of God. He continually sold his destiny for the company of a pretty woman. It ultimately shortened his life, but it never changed God’s plan for him. Even in his last breath, he fulfilled what God had called him to do and he set his country free from the tyranny of their enemies, the Philistines. In his last Hoorah, he worked with God and brought deliverance to his nation.
So when I say, God isn’t through with you yet, I mean it. He will never leave you, nor forsake you. When
you find Him, regardless of your current life situation, He will never leave you way He finds you. He will always pick you up, dust you off, and give you a life better than the one you leave behind. You are never too far gone for God to save you.
Don’t put off your own personal surrender to God. Will your life change? – Yes! But only for the better. No matter what your fight… drugs, alcohol, depression, rejection, sickness, poverty, or anything else that has kept you from being the best you can be, God is here. He’s waiting patiently for you to surrender. Now is the time! Today is the day of salvation! Talk to God today!
You are always welcome at Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, where we believe in the God of miracles, and we talk about things like that!
