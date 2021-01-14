A Message for the Lee County Superintendent

Return to In Person Learning
Lee County School Families,
The news from the regional health department was promising today and Lee County is headed in the right direction. Our map number is currently at 30.9 and the data is more current now than it had been over the holiday period, so we will start back with in person learning this coming week. Please note that Monday, January 18th is a break day for schools as it is a day set aside to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Students who selected in person learning will come on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday this coming week. Each week that we are in person, Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day to allow us time to deep clean the buildings in the middle of the week and to allow for teachers to have the necessary time to try to balance virtual and in person learners.
While we are very excited to have students coming back in the buildings, it is also a nervous time for all. The only way we can make it happen safely is for all of us to do our parts in trying to contain the virus. If your child or anyone in your household has been in contact with a person positive for COVID-19, it is important that they stay in isolation or quarantine at home. A person testing positive must isolate for 10 days from the positive test, and a person who is a household member of a positive person must quarantine 14 days after the positive person has recovered. If you have any questions about the time period you need to stay away from other people and not return to school, we would be glad to talk you through the guidelines. The Governor still has an executive order requiring all parents to notify the schools if their children test positive. Please continue to do this and also let us know if there is a positive case of COVID in your home. All information remains confidential.
We have spaced our desks very closely to 6 feet apart and are following all CDC guidelines and recommendations. We know, however, that there is always a chance that COVID will come into our buildings. If a student or staff member tests positive, we will be in contact with all those who will have to quarantine. It may be that a small group of students, an entire class, an entire grade, or larger population will have to return to remote learning for a time period to work through a quarantine. We ask for your patience and understanding in this process.
If the numbers in Lee County begin to escalate dramatically, we may switch back to remote learning for the following week or on a short notice depending upon the situation. One thing we have all had to learn to get better at during this pandemic is flexibility, and I personally want to thank our parents and families for the grace you have shown in being flexible throughout this entire school year.
Buses will run on normal schedules on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week but because the number of students will vary you should watch for your bus early and expect it may come later than usual. If you can transport your child to help us reduce the number of students on the buses, please continue to do so. Food deliveries will not take place but families whose children will remain on virtual learning may pick up food at either lunchroom.
If your child was coming in person in October or you scheduled for your child to come in person and you now want them to remain virtual but haven’t told school staff, please call and let us know tomorrow.
We all look forward to seeing our students next week.
Sarah Wasson
Superintendent
