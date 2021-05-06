A Message From Beattyville Hope Station

Submitted by Carla Mays. Facts about us! The Beattyville Hope Station is a non profit and serves as a transitional housing and resource center for the homeless. This is not just a homeless shelter but serves as a five level program. Random drug tests are provided and nineteen residents have been sent to rehab so far.
Three individuals are currently in rehab and one is pursuing peer support education. Various services and resources are provided to each resident to help them be successful of regaining stability and reaching life long goals. One resident received their CDL permit through online classes, then completed driving school in Tennessee to receive their official CDL.
Eighteen residents have been housed in the last year. Two are currently working public jobs and another two are working for private entities. The residents also volunteer their time to assist with the senior commodities. Residents have purchased various plants and are excited for their harvest.
Ky River Community Care was invited to partner with us last year and have three offices located at our facility. KRCC on site staff consists of the following: one therapist, two CSA’s and one case manager.
The KRCC staff are paid by KRCC in addition to the KRCC staff, Carla Mays serves as the BHS Director along with one day shift volunteer and two night shift volunteers. Resident supervision is provided 24-7. The camera system records and is also loaded on the phone of Carla Mays. Therefore, camera access is obtainable from any other location. Curfew is from 11pm to 6am. Beepers are placed on doors to alert when they are opened.
Rules, policies, procedures and structures are implemented. A chore list is posted weekly and rotated amongst residents. Consequences to include immediate dismissal from the facility for not obeying the rules. Transportation is provided for residents and there are no residents who are staying at the facitility walking on the roads. Groups and classes are provided daily and church services and special events Arte provided weekly. Celebrate Recovery is scheduled to begin May 6th. All groups, classes and other events are mandatory and part of the five level program. The facility is operatied on cash and non cash donations. If anyone would like a tour of the facility or have additional questions please contact Carla Mays at 606.567.6522 or email hopestationcm@prtcnet.org. Submitted by Carla Mays, Director of Beattyville Hope Station Transitional Housing and Resource Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.