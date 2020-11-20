A Message from Lee Co Superintendent Sarah Wasson - November 19, 2020

School Next Two Weeks:
As you likely have heard, the Governor has placed new restrictions on school districts in the new executive order that he put in place last night. His order says that all schools must stay on remote learning until January 4, 2021 with the exception that elementary students can return to in person learning on December 7, 2020 if our county is orange on the map.
Next week, we only have school Monday and Tuesday. These will both be virtual days and we are going to be extremely limited on bringing in small groups of students. Please do not plan to meet with teachers in our buildings Monday or Tuesday unless they have contacted you. Wednesday through Friday of next week is a break for staff and students to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. Please be careful as you celebrate the holiday so we can all stay safe and get back to learning in person as soon as possible.
During the week of November 30 through December 4 we will continue on virtual learning and will not have any small group instruction so families can keep their children at home and make sure there are not cases of illness that come up from gatherings on Thanksgiving.
We will evaluate what we do for the next week depending on where our numbers are on December 3rd.
Additionally, all athletic practices will cease beginning tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. and will not start back until Monday, December 14th. This expectation was giving by KHSAA today and will be following through in our district. We hope our athletes will continue to condition at home and stay prepared to come in strong and healthy on the 14th.
Beginning on Monday, November 30, we are going to try something new to help get food out to families. We will be sending food out on 5 of our bus routes on Monday and then the remaining 5 routes on Tuesday. Drivers will drop off food at every bus stop they normally make and provide food for multiple days each time they come. They will repeat the routes Thursday and Friday. If your children were riding a bus before we went to complete remote learning the drivers will automatically stop at your children’s bus stop. If they weren’t riding a bus and you want food delivered on one of our routes, please complete the Google Form that is on our webpage and Facebook page or contact David Lyons by email at david.lyons@lee.kyschools.us or by phone at 606-464-5071. If he isn’t available to answer just leave a message with your name, your phone number, how many children 18 and under are in your home, and your address so he can plan which route will take your food. We will be working next week to determine exactly which routes will be delivered which day and about what time you can expect the bus to run so you can make sure someone is there to get the food.
We are going to have to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus. In looking at the map this evening, our number is 683.1, which is extremely high and is largely due to the numbers of cases at the prison being added to our daily average. However, we are also seeing some community spread and would ask our community to try hard to follow all the guidance provided by health officials regarding social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, and refraining from gathering in large groups in order to try to get our community back in a healthy range again.
We want to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving break next week.
Sarah Wasson
Superintendent
