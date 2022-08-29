At this time, Queen of All Saints Catholic Church cannot accept any clothing donations. We always appreciate donations and want to remain an active source of support for the community. However, since we are currently getting the church re-built from the 2021 flood, we do not have the space or volunteers needed to sort donations at this time. Once the new church is complete we hope to be able to take donations and resume services once more. Thank you for understanding.
